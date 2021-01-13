Pfc. Jonathan Cadrecha, an 18-year-old of RS San Jose from Livermoore, California, is slated to graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 15, 2021. Jonathan Cadrecha graduated from Livermoore High School and was recruited by Sgt. Jake Davis to serve as an infantry Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anthony D. Pio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2021 Date Posted: 01.13.2021 20:18 Photo ID: 6480871 VIRIN: 210113-M-HZ103-1002 Resolution: 3852x5778 Size: 9.29 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fox Company Honormen [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.