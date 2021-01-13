Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fox Company Honormen [Image 2 of 7]

    Fox Company Honormen

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Pfc. Jonathan Cadrecha, an 18-year-old of RS San Jose from Livermoore, California, is slated to graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 15, 2021. Jonathan Cadrecha graduated from Livermoore High School and was recruited by Sgt. Jake Davis to serve as an infantry Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anthony D. Pio)

