Pfc. Jonathan Cadrecha, an 18-year-old of RS San Jose from Livermoore, California, is slated to graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 15, 2021. Jonathan Cadrecha graduated from Livermoore High School and was recruited by Sgt. Jake Davis to serve as an infantry Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anthony D. Pio)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 20:18
|Photo ID:
|6480871
|VIRIN:
|210113-M-HZ103-1002
|Resolution:
|3852x5778
|Size:
|9.29 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fox Company Honormen [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
