Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sailor conducts maintenance [Image 11 of 16]

    Sailor conducts maintenance

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.12.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 12, 2021) Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Ethan Clabaugh, from St. Louis, inspects an audio analyzer onboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kelsey Culbertson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 15:55
    Photo ID: 6480543
    VIRIN: 210112-N-QR052-1049
    Resolution: 4259x3042
    Size: 656.23 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor conducts maintenance [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors practice shooting techniques
    Sailors train with small arms
    Sailors train in small arms techniques
    Sailors practice proper handling of an M4 service rifle
    Sailor practices proper handling of an M4 service rifle
    Sailors aboard USS America participate in a simulated casualty.
    Sailors aboard USS America participate in a simulated casualty.
    Sailors aboard USS America participate in a simulated casualty.
    Sailors aboard USS America participate in a simulated casualty.
    Sailors aboard USS America participate in a simulated casualty.
    Sailor conducts maintenance
    Sailor conducts maintenance
    Sailor conducts maintenance
    Sailor conducts maintenance
    Sailor conducts maintenance
    Sailor conducts maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sailor
    repair shop
    analyzer
    audio analyzer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT