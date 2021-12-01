Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors aboard USS America participate in a simulated casualty. [Image 8 of 16]

    Sailors aboard USS America participate in a simulated casualty.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.12.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    210112-N-JD834-0003 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 12, 2021) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Jose-Carlos Barahona, from Riverside, Calif., trains Sailors on dewatering techniques during a simulated flooding casualty onboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Doan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 15:55
    Photo ID: 6480539
    VIRIN: 210112-N-JD834-0003
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors aboard USS America participate in a simulated casualty. [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Damage Control
    Training
    Simulated Casualty
    Always Ready
    USS America (LHA 6)
    Forged by the Sea

