Sailors aboard USS America participate in a simulated casualty.

210112-N-JD834-0003 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 12, 2021) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Jose-Carlos Barahona, from Riverside, Calif., trains Sailors on dewatering techniques during a simulated flooding casualty onboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Doan)

