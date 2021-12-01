210112-N-JD834-0005 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 12, 2021) Sailors assigned to Repair Locker 2 onboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) muster and train during a simulated flooding casualty. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Doan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2021 Date Posted: 01.13.2021 15:55 Photo ID: 6480540 VIRIN: 210112-N-JD834-0005 Resolution: 4955x3303 Size: 688.2 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors aboard USS America participate in a simulated casualty. [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.