210112-N-JD834-0001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 12, 2021) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America’s (LHA 6) Repair Locker 2 muster during a simulated flooding casualty. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Doan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2021 Date Posted: 01.13.2021 15:55 Photo ID: 6480537 VIRIN: 210112-N-JD834-0001 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.04 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors aboard USS America participate in a simulated casualty. [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.