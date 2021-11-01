Sailors train in small arms techniques

Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Airman Pavlov Modesir, from Haiti, practices proper handling of an M4 service rifle during small arms training onboard USS America (LHA 6). America, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kelsey Culbertson)

