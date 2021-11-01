PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 11, 2021) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Solomon Truong, from West Minster, Calif., practices proper handling of an M4 service rifle during small arms training onboard USS America (LHA 6). America, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kelsey Culbertson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2021 Date Posted: 01.13.2021 15:55 Photo ID: 6480536 VIRIN: 210111-N-QR052-2076 Resolution: 4073x2909 Size: 722.96 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor practices proper handling of an M4 service rifle [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.