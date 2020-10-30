U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 35th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron attach a Joint Direct Attack Munition GBU-31 to an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Integrated Combat Turnarounds (ICTs) training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 30, 2020. ICTs keep everyone involved proficient in their area of responsibility and allows the F-16 to stay in the fight longer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Stephany Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2020 Date Posted: 11.10.2020 02:07 Photo ID: 6419171 VIRIN: 201030-F-ZF546-962 Resolution: 6877x4912 Size: 3.76 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Misawa implements Integrated Combat Turnarounds [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.