Team Misawa implements Integrated Combat Turnarounds

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 35th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron unload an AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile with an MJ-1 lift truck during Integrated Combat Turnarounds (ICTs) training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 30, 2020. This updated and improved training allows the Air Force to have an aggressive edge in combat readiness, meeting the vision of a more agile combat force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Stephany Johnson)

Date Taken: 10.30.2020 Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP