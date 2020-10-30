U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 35th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron unload an AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile with an MJ-1 lift truck during Integrated Combat Turnarounds (ICTs) training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 30, 2020. This updated and improved training allows the Air Force to have an aggressive edge in combat readiness, meeting the vision of a more agile combat force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Stephany Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 02:07
|Photo ID:
|6419169
|VIRIN:
|201030-F-ZF546-890
|Resolution:
|6877x4912
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Team Misawa implements Integrated Combat Turnarounds [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
