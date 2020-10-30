U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 35th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron remove and carry munitions from an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Integrated Combat Turnarounds (ICTs) training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 30, 2020. ICTs allow airmen to practice refueling and re-arming military aircraft with munitions as quickly as possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Stephany Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 02:07
|Photo ID:
|6419168
|VIRIN:
|201030-F-ZF546-783
|Resolution:
|6876x4912
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Team Misawa implements Integrated Combat Turnarounds [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
