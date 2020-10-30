Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Misawa implements Integrated Combat Turnarounds [Image 3 of 5]

    Team Misawa implements Integrated Combat Turnarounds

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 35th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron remove and carry munitions from an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Integrated Combat Turnarounds (ICTs) training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 30, 2020. ICTs allow airmen to practice refueling and re-arming military aircraft with munitions as quickly as possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Stephany Johnson)

    This work, Team Misawa implements Integrated Combat Turnarounds [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

