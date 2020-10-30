Team Misawa implements Integrated Combat Turnarounds

U.S. Air Force Weapons Standardization Airmen from the 35th Maintenance Group prepare to conduct Integrated Combat Turnarounds (ICTs) training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 30, 2020. The ICTs training involves an academics class and incorporating lessons learned into an actual operation on a running aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Stephany Johnson)

