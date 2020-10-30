Team Misawa implements Integrated Combat Turnarounds

An F-16 Fighting Falcon is marshalled to a stop before Integrated Combat Turnarounds (ICTs) training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 30, 2020. The 35th Maintenance Group conduct the ICTs twice a month to keep all qualified individuals ready for real-world situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Stephany Johnson)

