U.S. Marine Corps Col. James B. Conway, the commanding officer of 12th Marine Corps District, speaks to Marines during the Marine Corps Birthday cake-cutting celebration at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Nov. 9, 2020. Every year, a ceremony is hosted celebrating the birthday and traditions of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tessa D. Watts)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 20:11
|Photo ID:
|6418975
|VIRIN:
|201109-M-XG560-1055
|Resolution:
|4333x3527
|Size:
|7.91 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 12th Marine Corps District celebrates Marine Corps Birthday [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Tessa Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
