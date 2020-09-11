12th Marine Corps District celebrates Marine Corps birthday

U.S. Marine Corps Col. James B. Conway, the commanding officer of 12th Marine Corps District (left), and Lt. Col. Michael A. Beckhart, the executive officer of 12th MCD, (right), march during the Marine Corps Birthday cake-cutting celebration at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Nov. 9, 2020. Every year, a ceremony is hosted celebrating the birthday and traditions of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tessa D. Watts)

Date Taken: 11.09.2020
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US