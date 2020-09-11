Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    12th Marine Corps District celebrates Marine Corps birthday [Image 2 of 6]

    12th Marine Corps District celebrates Marine Corps birthday

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Tessa Watts 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marines with 12th Marine Corps District celebrate the Marine Corps Birthday with a cake-cutting celebration at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Nov. 9, 2020. Every year, a ceremony is hosted celebrating the birthday and traditions of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tessa D. Watts)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 20:17
    Photo ID: 6418971
    VIRIN: 201109-M-XG560-1032
    Resolution: 3770x2745
    Size: 5.39 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th Marine Corps District celebrates Marine Corps birthday [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Tessa Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    12th Marine Corps District celebrates Marine Corps birthday
    12th Marine Corps District celebrates Marine Corps birthday
    12th Marine Corps District celebrates Marine Corps birthday
    12th Marine Corps District celebrates Marine Corps birthday
    12th Marine Corps District celebrates Marine Corps birthday
    12th Marine Corps District celebrates Marine Corps Birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    cake cutting
    birthday
    birthday ceremony
    Marine Corps birthday
    birthday celebration
    district
    Marine Corps
    recruiting
    cake cutting ceremony
    MCRC
    Western Recruiting Region
    12th Marine Corps District
    Marine Corps Recruiting Command
    12th
    WRR
    12th MCD
    12th District
    12thMCD
    Marine Corps birthday ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT