U.S. Marine Corps Col. James B. Conway, the commanding officer of 12th Marine Corps District, serves a slice of cake during the Marine Corps Birthday cake-cutting celebration at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Nov. 9, 2020. Every year, a ceremony is hosted celebrating the birthday and traditions of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tessa D. Watts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2020 Date Posted: 11.09.2020 20:16 Photo ID: 6418973 VIRIN: 201109-M-XG560-1038 Resolution: 2743x3647 Size: 5.48 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 12th Marine Corps District celebrates Marine Corps birthday [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Tessa Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.