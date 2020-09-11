12th Marine Corps District celebrates Marine Corps birthday

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos M. Murcia, the sergeant major of 12th Marine Corps District, (left) passes a slice of cake to Pfc. Daniel Martinez, an administrative specialist with 12th MCD, during the Marine Corps Birthday cake-cutting celebration at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Nov. 9, 2020. The passing of the cake from the oldest to the youngest Marine symbolizes the passing of history and traditions to the next generation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tessa D. Watts)

