Trey Deuce Conducts Truck Rodeo

Competitors leave the 32nd Composite Truck Company, 68th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division motor pool to start the 12 mile forced march 29 Oct. on Fort Carson, Colorado. The 12 mile march was the culminating event for the Truck Rodeo the company held from 27-29 October. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. James Geelen, 4th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office, 4th Infantry Division)

