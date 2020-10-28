Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trey Deuce Conducts Truck Rodeo [Image 1 of 4]

    Trey Deuce Conducts Truck Rodeo

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Sgt. James Geelen 

    4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade

    Team One, from 32nd Composite Truck Company, 68th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division flips four tires onto a flat rack trailer 28 Oct. in training area 42 on Fort Carson, Colorado. The team needed to load the tires, strap them down, load the trailer onto the Palletized Load System, (PLS), and then transfer the flat rack to the PLS trailer. They were graded on time and proper hand and arm signals.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 19:04
    Photo ID: 6418843
    VIRIN: 201028-A-GX544-261
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 300.84 KB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Hometown: MANSFIELD, PA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trey Deuce Conducts Truck Rodeo [Image 4 of 4], by SGT James Geelen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

