Team One, from 32nd Composite Truck Company, 68th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division flips four tires onto a flat rack trailer 28 Oct. in training area 42 on Fort Carson, Colorado. The team needed to load the tires, strap them down, load the trailer onto the Palletized Load System, (PLS), and then transfer the flat rack to the PLS trailer. They were graded on time and proper hand and arm signals.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2020 Date Posted: 11.09.2020 Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Hometown: MANSFIELD, PA, US This work, Trey Deuce Conducts Truck Rodeo [Image 4 of 4], by SGT James Geelen