Trey Deuce Conducts Truck Rodeo

FORT CARSON, Colo. – Social distancing, teleworking and quarantine have become common practices which frequently inhibit teamwork and cohesion. This has become the challenge for leaders in today’s Army while still following COVID-19 guidelines.

1st Lt. Mikaela Nowak, platoon leader, 32nd Composite Truck Company, 68th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division along with Staff Sgt. Christopher Pilmore, platoon sergeant, 32nd CTC, 68th CSSB, 4SB, 4th Inf. Div. created a competition to challenge the Soldiers’ technical skills and physical capabilities.

“We designed the competition so the teams would have Soldiers from every platoon in the company working together,” Nowak said. “The purpose was to highlight the specific skillset each Soldier has and allow them to cross train each other. And at the same time build the fellowship and communication between the platoons.”

The teams completed a variety of different events such as the land navigation, giving convoy briefs, mounting the Browning .50 caliber machine gun, and finishing with a 12-mile forced march.

“Over the course of three days, we pushed these teams to make them rely on each other in order to be successful,” Pilmore said. “We had stations for all the different vehicle platforms that are in the company, from the Heavy Equipment Transports, (HETS) to the Medium Tactical Vehicles, (LMTV). We had them build and secure pallets, conduct mounted land navigation, and show us how to pass a roadside inspection.”

The teams also had to contend with an unexpected snow storm during their competition.

“I think ‘mother nature’ played a big part in the damper of the competition,” Pilmore said. “The early snow made the ground very wet and soft, which in turn made maneuvering the vehicles more difficult. Then to have the temperatures quickly rise just in time for the forced march brought out different safety concerns.”

The overall victory went to Team One, who fell behind after a few events but fought back to win it all.

“The teams were really evenly matched,” said 1st Sgt. Jeryn M. Sallee, company first sergeant, 32nd CTC, 68th CSSB, 4SB, 4th Inf. Div. “But Team One finished in first place. They were awarded gold Trey Deuce medallions, 4-day passes, Trey Deuce t-shirts, and Certificates of Achievement signed by the battalion commander, Lt. Col. (Michael) Schulte.”

The contest organizers hope to add more competitors to their next event.

“We think the competition was an overall success,” Nowak said. “We think this would be a real benefit to the company as a quarterly event. It’s a great building block that can lead to best team or squad competitions. Team events strengthen bonds and camaraderie, and enhance productivity. They motivate the Soldiers to succeed together and helps with cross training.”





