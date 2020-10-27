Pvt. Paige Gentry, (left), 32nd Composite Truck Company, 68th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division plots points on her map 27 Oct. during land navigation training at range 8 on Fort Carson, Colorado. The teams conducted day and night land navigation during the Truck Rodeo competition.
Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 19:03
Photo ID:
|6418846
VIRIN:
|201027-A-GX544-561
Resolution:
|480x640
Size:
|47.41 KB
Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
Hometown:
|MANSFIELD, PA, US
Podcast Hits:
|0
Trey Deuce Conducts Truck Rodeo
