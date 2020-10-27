Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trey Deuce Conducts Truck Rodeo [Image 3 of 4]

    Trey Deuce Conducts Truck Rodeo

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Sgt. James Geelen 

    4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade

    Pvt. Paige Gentry, (left), 32nd Composite Truck Company, 68th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division plots points on her map 27 Oct. during land navigation training at range 8 on Fort Carson, Colorado. The teams conducted day and night land navigation during the Truck Rodeo competition.

