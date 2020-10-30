Spc. Richard Rooks, (left), 32nd Composite Truck Company, 68th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division cages the brakes on a Heavy Equipment Transport trailer while Sgt. Manuel Martinez, (right), times the team 28 Oct. in training area 42 on Fort Carson, Colorado. Caging brakes is normally only done when an air brake system failure has happened.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2020 Date Posted: 11.09.2020 19:03 Photo ID: 6418848 VIRIN: 201030-A-GX544-792 Resolution: 1046x1433 Size: 415.72 KB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Hometown: MANSFIELD, PA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Trey Deuce Conducts Truck Rodeo [Image 4 of 4], by SGT James Geelen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.