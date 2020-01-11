Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Underway [Image 12 of 12]

    Makin Island Underway

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.01.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Bergh 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    201101-N-LR905-1029
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 1, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Justin Tyler directs an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting at-sea training events in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob D. Bergh)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 18:21
    Photo ID: 6418788
    VIRIN: 201101-N-LR905-1029
    Resolution: 6559x4373
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Jacob Bergh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailor
    LHD 8
    MKI
    MKIARG15MEU

