Makin Island Underway

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 2, 2020) – U.S. Navy Air Traffic Controller 3rd Class Robert Massie stands watch in an air traffic control center aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting at-sea training events in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob D. Bergh)
|11.02.2020
|11.09.2020 18:20
|6418780
|6720x4480
|1.56 MB
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|0
