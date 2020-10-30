Makin Island Underway

201030-N-LR905-1211

PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 30, 2020) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Skyler Campbell, right, trains Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Matthew Carson during a replenishment-at-sea with an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting at-sea training events in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob D. Bergh)

Date Taken: 10.30.2020
Location: PACIFIC OCEAN