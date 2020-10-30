Makin Island Underway

201030-N-LR905-1262

PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 30, 2020) –Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Matthew Carson directs an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting at-sea training events in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob D. Bergh)

