Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Makin Island Underway [Image 7 of 12]

    Makin Island Underway

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Seaman Nadia Lund 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    201104-N-IV962-1056
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 4, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Abby McBride, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, performs routine maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting at-sea training events in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nadia Lund)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 18:21
    Photo ID: 6418783
    VIRIN: 201104-N-IV962-1056
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 12 of 12], by SN Nadia Lund, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sailor
    LHD 8
    MKI
    MKIARG15MEU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT