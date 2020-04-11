Makin Island Underway

201104-N-IV962-1053

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 4, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Abby McBride, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, performs routine maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting at-sea training events in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nadia Lund)

