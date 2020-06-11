201106-N-LJ375-1255

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Nov. 6, 2020) Lance Cpl. Braydon Gaddy, a Queen Creek, Arizona, native conducts a pre-flight propeller inspection of a KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to the “Rangers” of Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S, allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacques-Laurent Jean-Gilles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2020 Date Posted: 11.09.2020 10:00 Photo ID: 6417579 VIRIN: 201106-N-LJ375-1255 Resolution: 1500x997 Size: 866.35 KB Location: SIGONELLA, IT Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marine Squadrons Deployed to NAS Sigonella, Italy [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.