201106-N-LJ375-1137

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Nov. 6, 2020) Three MV-22B Osprey assigned to the the "Fighting Griffins" of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 266 and a KC-130J Super Hercules (right) assigned to the “Rangers” of Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252 are parked on the apron at Naval Air Station Sigonella. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S, allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacques-Laurent Jean-Gilles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2020 Date Posted: 11.09.2020 10:00 Photo ID: 6417576 VIRIN: 201106-N-LJ375-1137 Resolution: 1500x1000 Size: 728.76 KB Location: SIGONELLA, IT Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marine Squadrons Deployed to NAS Sigonella, Italy [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.