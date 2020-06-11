201106-N-LJ375-1137
NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Nov. 6, 2020) Three MV-22B Osprey assigned to the the "Fighting Griffins" of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 266 and a KC-130J Super Hercules (right) assigned to the “Rangers” of Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252 are parked on the apron at Naval Air Station Sigonella. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S, allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacques-Laurent Jean-Gilles)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 10:00
|Photo ID:
|6417576
|VIRIN:
|201106-N-LJ375-1137
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|728.76 KB
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine Squadrons Deployed to NAS Sigonella, Italy [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT