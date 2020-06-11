U.S. Marine Squadrons Deployed to NAS Sigonella, Italy

201106-N-LJ375-1239

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Nov. 6, 2020) Cpl. Paul Hernandez, a San Antonio, Texas, native assigned to the "Fighting Griffins" of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 266, replaces a window on an MV-22B Osprey. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S, allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacques-Laurent Jean-Gilles)

