    U.S. Marine Squadrons Deployed to NAS Sigonella, Italy

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    11.06.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    201106-N-LJ375-1132
    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Nov. 6, 2020) U.S. Marines assigned to the "Fighting Griffins" of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 266 stand near an MV-22B Osprey on the apron at Naval Air Station Sigonella. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S, allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacques-Laurent Jean-Gilles)

    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Squadrons Deployed to NAS Sigonella, Italy [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    osprey
    aircraft
    marines
    hercules

