NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Nov. 6, 2020) A KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to the “Rangers” of Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252 is parked on the apron at Naval Air Station Sigonella. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S, allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacques-Laurent Jean-Gilles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2020 Date Posted: 11.09.2020 10:00 Photo ID: 6417577 VIRIN: 201106-N-LJ375-1165 Resolution: 1500x1000 Size: 723.88 KB Location: SIGONELLA, IT Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marine Squadrons Deployed to NAS Sigonella, Italy [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.