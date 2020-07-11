Maj. Gen. Sylvester Cannon, Commanding General, 167th Theater Sustainment Command, holds the unit colors during his change of command ceremony at Marshall Parade Field, Fort McClellan, Alabama, Nov. 7, 2020.
This work, 167th Theater Sustainment Command gets new Commander [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Jeremy Dunkle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
167th Theater Sustainment Command gets new Commander
