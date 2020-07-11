Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    167th Theater Sustainment Command gets new Commander [Image 6 of 9]

    167th Theater Sustainment Command gets new Commander

    ANNISTON, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy Dunkle 

    Joint Force Headquarters-Alabama National Guard

    Maj. Gen. Sylvester Cannon, Commanding General, 167th Theater Sustainment Command, holds the unit colors during his change of command ceremony at Marshall Parade Field, Fort McClellan, Alabama, Nov. 7, 2020.

    Date Taken: 11.07.2020
    Date Posted: 11.07.2020 16:04
    Photo ID: 6416525
    VIRIN: 201107-A-TA154-429
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: ANNISTON, AL, US 
    This work, 167th Theater Sustainment Command gets new Commander [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Jeremy Dunkle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command
    MG Cannon
    167th Theater Sustainment Command
    MG Tatum

