167th Theater Sustainment Command gets new Commander

ANNISTON, ALA – Maj. Gen. Sylvester C. Cannon assumed command of the Alabama National Guard’s 167th Theater Sustainment Command from Maj. Gen. Donald B. Tatum in a ceremony at Marshall Parade Field, Fort McClellan Army National Guard Training Center, Nov. 7, 2020.



Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon, the Alabama National Guard adjutant general, officiated the ceremony.



Some of Maj. Gen. Cannon’s previous assignments include assistant adjutant general, Alabama National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters; and Commanding General, 135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command. In his speech, Cannon expressed his excitement about continuing to strengthen the relationship between the unit and their strategic partners, including the U.S. Army South (ARSOUTH) and U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), while balancing the unit’s state and federal mission.



Tatum had served as commanding general of the unit since December 2017 and previously served as assistant adjutant general, Alabama National Guard Joint Force Headquarters; Deputy Commanding General, 167th TSC; and Commanding General, 135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command. In his closing remarks, Tatum emphasized the importance of taking care of Soldiers. He attributed his success to many officers and enlisted members he had served alongside during his many years of service.



Tatum is retiring after more than 38 years of service to the nation and state.



The change of command ceremony was held in traditional military fashion with the passing of the command’s colors between the outgoing and incoming commanding generals signifying the change in leadership of the unit.

