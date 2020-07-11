Maj. Gen. Donald B. Tatum, outgoing commander, 167th Theater Sustainment Command, shakes hands with Maj. Gen. Sylvester Cannon, incoming Commanding General, 167th TSC, during their change of command ceremony at Marshall Parade Field, Fort McClellan, Alabama, Nov. 7, 2020.
This work, 167th Theater Sustainment Command gets new Commander, by SSG Jeremy Dunkle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
167th Theater Sustainment Command gets new Commander
