Date Taken: 11.07.2020 Date Posted: 11.07.2020 16:04 Photo ID: 6416523 VIRIN: 201107-A-TA154-841 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.73 MB Location: ANNISTON, AL, US

Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 167th Theater Sustainment Command gets new Commander [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Jeremy Dunkle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.