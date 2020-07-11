167th Theater Sustainment Command gets new Commander

ANNISTON, ALA – Maj. Gen. Sylvester C. Cannon assumed command of the Alabama National Guard’s 167th Theater Sustainment Command from Maj. Gen. Donald B. Tatum in a ceremony at Marshall Parade Field, Fort McClellan Army National Guard Training Center, Nov. 7, 2020.
