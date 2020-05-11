Airman Leadership School class 21-1

Senior Airman Alex Greenwalt, right, Airman Leadership School graduate, accepts the distinguished graduate award during the graduation of ALS class 21-1, Nov. 5, 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The distinguished graduate award is presented to the top ten-percent of graduates for their performance in academic evaluations and demonstration of leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening)

