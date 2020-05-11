Airman Leadership School class 21-1

Staff Sgt. Tracy Turner, center, Airman Leadership School graduate, accepts the John L. Levitow award during the graduation of ALS class 21-1, Nov. 5, 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The John L. Levitow award is presented to the student demonstrating the highest level of leadership and scholastic performance, and is determined by the assignment of points by their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening)

