Staff Sgt. Tracy Turner, center, Airman Leadership School graduate, accepts the John L. Levitow award during the graduation of ALS class 21-1, Nov. 5, 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The John L. Levitow award is presented to the student demonstrating the highest level of leadership and scholastic performance, and is determined by the assignment of points by their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 15:38
|Photo ID:
|6415836
|VIRIN:
|201105-F-WZ808-1056
|Resolution:
|4556x2563
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airman Leadership School class 21-1 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Christine Groening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
