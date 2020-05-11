Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman Leadership School class 21-1 [Image 7 of 7]

    Airman Leadership School class 21-1

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Tracy Turner, center, Airman Leadership School graduate, accepts the John L. Levitow award during the graduation of ALS class 21-1, Nov. 5, 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The John L. Levitow award is presented to the student demonstrating the highest level of leadership and scholastic performance, and is determined by the assignment of points by their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 15:38
    Photo ID: 6415836
    VIRIN: 201105-F-WZ808-1056
    Resolution: 4556x2563
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    PME
    ALS
    Airman Leadership School

