    Airman Leadership School class 21-1 [Image 2 of 7]

    Airman Leadership School class 21-1

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Austin Rudder, right, Airman Leadership School graduate, accepts the distinguished graduate award during the graduation of ALS class 21-1, Nov. 5, 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The distinguished graduate award is presented to the top ten-percent of graduates for their performance in academic evaluations and demonstration of leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 15:37
    Photo ID: 6415831
    VIRIN: 201105-F-WZ808-1051
    Resolution: 4134x2325
    Size: 1013.07 KB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Leadership School class 21-1 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Christine Groening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PME
    ALS
    Airman Leadership School

