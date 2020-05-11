Staff Sgt. Austin Rudder, right, Airman Leadership School graduate, accepts the distinguished graduate award during the graduation of ALS class 21-1, Nov. 5, 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The distinguished graduate award is presented to the top ten-percent of graduates for their performance in academic evaluations and demonstration of leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 15:37
|Photo ID:
|6415831
|VIRIN:
|201105-F-WZ808-1051
|Resolution:
|4134x2325
|Size:
|1013.07 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airman Leadership School class 21-1 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Christine Groening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airman Leadership School class 21-1
LEAVE A COMMENT