Senior Airman Ayla Squires, right, Airman Leadership School graduate, accepts the academic achievement award during the graduation of ALS class 21-1, Nov. 5, 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The academic award is presented to the student with the highest overall average on all academic evaluations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 15:38
|Photo ID:
|6415834
|VIRIN:
|201105-F-WZ808-1054
|Resolution:
|3453x2466
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Airman Leadership School class 21-1
