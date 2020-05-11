Airman Leadership School class 21-1

Senior Airman Dylan Pohl, center, Airman Leadership School graduate, accepts the commandant leadership award during the graduation of ALS class 21-1, Nov. 5, 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The commandant leadership award is selected by the ALS commandant and is presented to the student who demonstrates exemplary leadership characteristics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening)

