    Airman Leadership School class 21-1

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Christine Groening | Senior Airman Dylan Pohl, center, Airman Leadership School graduate, accepts the

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Story by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Forty-eight Airmen graduated from Holloman’s Airman Leadership School, Nov. 5, during a ceremony at Heritage Park, here.

    ALS is a six-week professional development course designed to prepare new staff sergeants and senior airmen for supervisory duties. This training is required before members can fulfill the role of frontline supervisors. ALS topics covered topics including leadership, followership, communication skills and the profession of arms.

    ALS is the first of three in-residence courses required for Airmen, and all graduates are awarded the Noncommissioned Officer Development Ribbon. The other in-residence courses include the NCO Academy, which is completed upon making the rank of technical sergeant, and the Senior NCO Academy, which is completed upon entering the SNCO tier.

    Congrats to ALS Class 21-1:

    Senior Airman Zachary F. Stricklett, 9th Attack Squadron
    Senior Airman Gruyeah N. Kpahn, 29th Attack Squadron
    Staff Sgt. Austin H. Rudder, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Senior Airman Lucas J. Brooking, 49th AMXS
    Senior Airman Timothy J. Muir, 49th AMXS
    Staff Sgt. Christian T. Ostby, 49th AMXS
    Senior Airman Colton V. Tustin, 49th AMXS
    Senior Airman Aubree M. Wells, 49th AMXS
    Senior Airman Dion M. Nelson, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Senior Airman Alex T. Greenawalt, 49th CES
    Senior Airman Dylan M. Pohl, 49th CES
    Senior Airman Brenda M. Cichos, 49th CES
    Senior Airman Travis Allen Hancock, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
    Senior Airman Ian A. Mitchell, 49th EMS
    Senior Airman Anthony R. Pennington, 49th EMS
    Staff Sgt. Brandon M. Mckeown, 49th EMS
    Senior Airman Hannah N. Bradley, 49th Force Support Squadron
    Senior Airman Alexander D. Coutant, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Senior Airman Ryan M. Nyars, 49th LRS
    Staff Sgt. Adam J. Speciale, 49th LRS
    Senior Airman Ayla J. Squires, 49th LRS
    Senior Airman Jacob P. Edwards, 49th LRS
    Senior Airman Ula C. Ledoux, 49th LRS
    Senior Airman Quentin L. Gonzalez, 49th Maintenance Group
    Senior Airman William J. Rowan, 49th Maintenance Squadron
    Senior Airman Juanita S. Black, 49th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
    Senior Airman Daniel E. Rich, 49th Operations Support Squadron
    Senior Airman Jezica K. Plasencia, 49th Security Forces Squadron
    Senior Airman Riley T. Konopka, 49th SFS
    Senior Airman Alec O. Carson, 49th SFS
    Senior Airman John A. Morales, 49th SFS
    Senior Airman Justin M. Harper, 49th SFS
    Senior Airman Josiah B. Currington, 49th AMXS
    Senior Airman Derrick M. Mccrady, 49th EMS
    Senior Airman Destany M. Mesa , 49th MXG
    Staff Sgt. Anthony J. Montero, 54th OSS
    Senior Airman Jayton Juan A. Camacho, 54th OSS
    Senior Airman Ricardo Villalobos, 6th ATKS
    Senior Airman Gabriel G. Gorman, 635th Materiel Maintenance Squadron
    Senior Airman Anthony J. Christopherson, 635th MMSS
    Senior Airman Juston P. Gardner, 635th MMSS
    Staff Sgt. Tracy T. Turner, 635th MMSS
    Senior Airman Hunter C. Smith, 849th AMXS
    Senior Airman James R. Squyres, 849th AMXS
    Senior Airman Zachary M. Woodbury, 849th AMXS
    Senior Airman Carlos A. Sotelo, 849th AMXS
    Senior Airman Vincent Ling Chen, 849th AMXS
    Senior Airman Noel Covarrubias, 849th AMXS

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 15:38
    Story ID: 382554
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    PME
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    ALS
    Airman Leadership School
    49th Wing

