Airman Leadership School class 21-1

Forty-eight Airmen graduated from Holloman’s Airman Leadership School, Nov. 5, during a ceremony at Heritage Park, here.



ALS is a six-week professional development course designed to prepare new staff sergeants and senior airmen for supervisory duties. This training is required before members can fulfill the role of frontline supervisors. ALS topics covered topics including leadership, followership, communication skills and the profession of arms.



ALS is the first of three in-residence courses required for Airmen, and all graduates are awarded the Noncommissioned Officer Development Ribbon. The other in-residence courses include the NCO Academy, which is completed upon making the rank of technical sergeant, and the Senior NCO Academy, which is completed upon entering the SNCO tier.



Congrats to ALS Class 21-1:



Senior Airman Zachary F. Stricklett, 9th Attack Squadron

Senior Airman Gruyeah N. Kpahn, 29th Attack Squadron

Staff Sgt. Austin H. Rudder, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Senior Airman Lucas J. Brooking, 49th AMXS

Senior Airman Timothy J. Muir, 49th AMXS

Staff Sgt. Christian T. Ostby, 49th AMXS

Senior Airman Colton V. Tustin, 49th AMXS

Senior Airman Aubree M. Wells, 49th AMXS

Senior Airman Dion M. Nelson, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron

Senior Airman Alex T. Greenawalt, 49th CES

Senior Airman Dylan M. Pohl, 49th CES

Senior Airman Brenda M. Cichos, 49th CES

Senior Airman Travis Allen Hancock, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

Senior Airman Ian A. Mitchell, 49th EMS

Senior Airman Anthony R. Pennington, 49th EMS

Staff Sgt. Brandon M. Mckeown, 49th EMS

Senior Airman Hannah N. Bradley, 49th Force Support Squadron

Senior Airman Alexander D. Coutant, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Senior Airman Ryan M. Nyars, 49th LRS

Staff Sgt. Adam J. Speciale, 49th LRS

Senior Airman Ayla J. Squires, 49th LRS

Senior Airman Jacob P. Edwards, 49th LRS

Senior Airman Ula C. Ledoux, 49th LRS

Senior Airman Quentin L. Gonzalez, 49th Maintenance Group

Senior Airman William J. Rowan, 49th Maintenance Squadron

Senior Airman Juanita S. Black, 49th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

Senior Airman Daniel E. Rich, 49th Operations Support Squadron

Senior Airman Jezica K. Plasencia, 49th Security Forces Squadron

Senior Airman Riley T. Konopka, 49th SFS

Senior Airman Alec O. Carson, 49th SFS

Senior Airman John A. Morales, 49th SFS

Senior Airman Justin M. Harper, 49th SFS

Senior Airman Josiah B. Currington, 49th AMXS

Senior Airman Derrick M. Mccrady, 49th EMS

Senior Airman Destany M. Mesa , 49th MXG

Staff Sgt. Anthony J. Montero, 54th OSS

Senior Airman Jayton Juan A. Camacho, 54th OSS

Senior Airman Ricardo Villalobos, 6th ATKS

Senior Airman Gabriel G. Gorman, 635th Materiel Maintenance Squadron

Senior Airman Anthony J. Christopherson, 635th MMSS

Senior Airman Juston P. Gardner, 635th MMSS

Staff Sgt. Tracy T. Turner, 635th MMSS

Senior Airman Hunter C. Smith, 849th AMXS

Senior Airman James R. Squyres, 849th AMXS

Senior Airman Zachary M. Woodbury, 849th AMXS

Senior Airman Carlos A. Sotelo, 849th AMXS

Senior Airman Vincent Ling Chen, 849th AMXS

Senior Airman Noel Covarrubias, 849th AMXS

