Aviation Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Alexander Traxler, from Mentor, Ohio, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) aircraft intermediate maintenance department, repairs a run trailer jack stand for non-destructive inspection Nov 3, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Trenton Edly)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 12:05
|Photo ID:
|6415519
|VIRIN:
|201103-N-GN815-1042
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NDI [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Gary Prill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
