Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Jerrico Enriquez, from Plainview, Texas, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) deck department, practices line handling on Ford's fantail Nov. 3, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting an independent steaming event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Trenton Edly)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 12:05
|Photo ID:
|6415516
|VIRIN:
|201103-N-GN815-1011
|Resolution:
|2354x3531
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Line Handling [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Gary Prill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
