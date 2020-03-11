Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Line Handling [Image 5 of 6]

    Line Handling

    UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gary Prill 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) deck department, practice line handling on Ford's fantail Nov. 3, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting an independent steaming event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Trenton Edly)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 12:05
    Photo ID: 6415517
    VIRIN: 201103-N-GN815-1030
    Resolution: 4799x3200
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Line Handling [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Gary Prill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    maintenance
    Watch
    watch
    Line Handling
    Line Handling
    NDI

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    Sailors
    US Navy
    GRF
    First In Class
    Integrity at the Helm
    Forged by the Sea
    Warship 78

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT