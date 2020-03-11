Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Jeremy Ansel, from Abington Maryland, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) weapons department, mans a 50 cal. gun mount during a sea and anchor detail Nov. 3, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting an independent steaming event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sarah Mead)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 12:05
|Photo ID:
|6415515
|VIRIN:
|201103-N-EQ052-1146
|Resolution:
|5281x3521
|Size:
|921.25 KB
|Location:
|US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, watch [Image 6 of 6], by SA Sarah Mead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT