Fire Controlman 2nd Class Jonathan Smoot, from Fort Worth, Texas, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) combat systems department, performs routine maintenance on NATO Seasparrow surface missile system on missile sponson no. 2, Nov. 3, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting an independent steaming event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sarah Mead)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2020 Date Posted: 11.06.2020 12:05 Photo ID: 6415513 VIRIN: 201103-N-EQ052-1071 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 893.06 KB Location: US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by SA Sarah Mead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.