Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) stand lookout watch while Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting an independent steaming event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sarah Mead)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 12:05
|Photo ID:
|6415514
|VIRIN:
|201103-N-EQ052-1119
|Resolution:
|4590x3279
|Size:
|842.21 KB
|Location:
|US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Watch [Image 6 of 6], by SA Sarah Mead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
