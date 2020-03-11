Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Sarah Mead 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) stand lookout watch while Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting an independent steaming event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sarah Mead)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 12:05
    Photo ID: 6415514
    VIRIN: 201103-N-EQ052-1119
    Resolution: 4590x3279
    Size: 842.21 KB
    Location: US
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    Sailors
    US Navy
    GRF
    First In Class
    Integrity at the Helm
    Forged by the Sea
    Warship 78
    Warship ready

